Transcript for Sky lift accident sends family plunging to the ground

This morning at terrifying ordeal for a fathering two children after their cheer detached from a ski lift in Pennsylvania. A witness says that the list at camelback resort in the Poconos made a sudden stop in the chair started swain. Dinners short which do you sure bet. That it went well almost vertical. It's. Doug Mackie describing his team to our Philadelphia's station he was supposed to be on that chair. But allowed the Stanley to go ahead and then he later watched them plummet fifteen feet to the ground cheered as well. As slow down. Reid shoes kids. An inch grid conditions. As they tell this schlep. The father in two children were immediately rushed to the hospital. Camelback resort now investigating the incident saying the health and safety of our guests & Associates is in remains our number one priority it comes on the heels of two recent close calls involving chairlift at other resorts. In May mean an eight year old girl fell 25 feet off this chairlift. Her mother says her daughter never got onto the lift properly. I grab Gary IDG polling here and so who is playing well listen you're like lol no no there are invited to. But her naming Canada these speedy and showed a twelve year old snowboarders deemed clean up the chairlift climbing and mountain keep on going don't stop. Low he says he slipped off the chair. After reason to safety park. Too early. Credit data to keep in Pennsylvania still no word on the extent of their injuries and where car it's here to attacks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.