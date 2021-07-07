Transcript for Somber admission at condo collapse site

Let's turn now to Surfside Florida the Condo collapsed death toll rising once again and now for the first time. We're getting an up close look at the site ABC's Elizabeth shoals. Hey good morning Andrew Weil in the days after the collapse rescue workers had hoped to find air pockets where survivors could be trapped but now they acknowledged. They're just not finding any positive signs. This morning rescuers at the collapsed Condo in South Florida sound increasingly somber about finding anyone alive. A quarter were not seeing anything positive. Back continues. And that's that's nothing to keep things are looking for throughout her parts of voice based livable spaces you know we're not coming across that. Nearly two weeks after the collapse in Surfside 109. People remain unaccounted for. The mayor says they've now confirmed seventy of those people were inside the building when it collapsed. It comes as officials give reporters that never before seen view of the site. The closest look yet at the thirty foot pile of shattered concrete and twisted steel. Spanning about half the length of a football field you can see this mountain of rubble here behind me. Crews are working on it right now they did have to take some policies though because of about whether it's a lightning delays. The debris is now being sorted at a nearby warehouse for potential evidence in the investigation. We're NA. Search and rescue mode. It's an active investigation. And I think we're focused right now our primary goal right now is to bring closure to the families. No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse. Track. On Tuesday seven of the victims including Doug Laura Stanley were laid to rest we know that they're never going to be a part. Later today a nonprofit raising money for their victims and their families will announce how many millions of dollars will be distributed Andrea Elizabeth thank you.

