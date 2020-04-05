-
Now Playing: Josh Groban performs ‘What a Wonderful World’
-
Now Playing: This math teacher is using rap songs to keep students motivated
-
Now Playing: Lip-synching couple entertains the internet with costumed performances
-
Now Playing: Celebrating ‘Star Wars’ Day: ‘Clone Wars’ director shares behind-the-scenes secrets
-
Now Playing: Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan vow to keep fighting for equal pay
-
Now Playing: Hot Country Knights perform ‘Pick Her Up’ with Travis Tritt
-
Now Playing: ‘Twilight’ author reveals new book, ‘Midnight Sun’
-
Now Playing: Sisters Nikki and Brie Bella share what it's like being pregnant at the same time
-
Now Playing: Dave Filoni shares what fans can expect in series finale of 'Clone Wars'
-
Now Playing: Spike Lee dishes on Michael Jordan docuseries, 'The Last Dance'
-
Now Playing: Natalie Wood’s daughter opens up about her mom in new documentary
-
Now Playing: New tribute to Kobe Bryant in Michael Jordan docuseries
-
Now Playing: Actress Jamie Chung pays tribute to Asian American heroes who ‘fought for visibility’
-
Now Playing: Michael Jordan’s relationship with Kobe Bryant
-
Now Playing: Rapper and TV producer 50 Cent live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Binge This: Binge-worthy entertainment for the weekend
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle sues British tabloid
-
Now Playing: Gigi Hadid confirms 1st pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke chat with quarantine viral sensation Leslie Jordan