Transcript for South Carolina cop killed in deadly standoff

And now to South Carolina and that breaking news where police officer was killed in the shootout with a suspect. 52 year old Terrence caraway is being remembered for always going the extra mile for others. He was fatally shot and six others were injured during a confrontation that. Was the local police chief that what the local police chief calls absolutely horrendous. This is absolutely for and receive a a South Carolina community in shock this morning we talked to my wife and and she heard you know shots investigators say officers went to serve a warrant in Florence. When the suspect barricaded himself inside a home and then opened fire. Suspect continue to buy our own other officers who responded to the scene. To render aid to the wounded when it was over seven officers were injured. They were responding. To the scene of an incident. Where they knew that their Brothers. From the sheriff's office are Brothers and sisters from the sheriff's office were in the as we all do. And they do for us. One of them Terrence harrowing did not survive terror waged just celebrated his thirtieth year on the force. Today we lost. The good friend the moment. An officer that I've known for thirty years pray for these officers and the speedy recovery grade. For the family. Who lost. The bravest. Police officer that I had to open up. And police say the suspect held an unspecified number of children hostage for two hours during that standoff. The kids were really safely when the man was taken into custody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.