Transcript for Sports may make comeback soon

We have to get our sports back I'm tired of watching baseball games and a fourteen years old everybody is missing sports these states someone car got Garth does not doctor Anthony bounty making headlines this morning after speaking out about the possibility of going to a big game. Here's a wing of doing bad. Nobody comes to the stadium put them in big hotels you know wherever you want to play keep them very well serve failed him mainly a surveillance but have them tested like every week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other relatives family. Telling snap chats good luck America teams can play ball if players are isolated and we are watching from home. New York's mayor applause yeah saying he can't see fans attending any MLB games this season. And LA's mayor Garcetti worrying that fans will attend any pro games at all until twenty to when he won. The future of college sports also remains uncertain in a grid signaled the University of Cincinnati cutting its men's soccer team completely. As finances tighten. But still like all great sports fans no one is ready to throw in the towel until it's over a just hours ago New York governor Andrew Cuomo himself. Hopeful that will hear play ball soon enough even if there aren't fans or their money filling stadiums. If Major League Baseball and the players could make they come to an agreement. On how to adjust the economics. For that reality. I think that would be a good thank you know we have to start to move to normalcy. And people have to start to see some hope in light. Some of that light at the end of the tunnel this week the PGA tour is expected to announce its return. At the colonial golf course in Fort Worth taxes in early June again no fans allowed to attend in person but hey it's live sports nonetheless guys. It's just like the governor Andrew Cuomo said it's just the glimmer of Holden. The possibility that we might. Eventually return to our regular normal and this is just temporary. If they can make it safe for the players that athletes we've got the technology we've got television exactly we just need to see something besides. Mean you know that hula hoop and from his years ago. Now to get tweets from the flu or yeah. All right that you'll appreciate it.

