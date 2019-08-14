Transcript for Standoff with China continues

Good Wednesday morning everyone thank you for joining us we begin with the standoff against China protesters demanding democracy shut down the Hong Kong airport for the second day in a row. Most of the protesters fled when police moved in where pepper spray and flights resumed early this morning. China is now claiming the US has helped fuel the protests. And this all comes as president trump backs down in his trade war with China admitting for the first time that it's American consumers who are paying the price. ABC's Andrea from GE is here with the latest beginning with those violent protests -- good morning. Good morning Jim Ney and Kennedy China is claiming that American politicians are helping to insight the chaos in Hong Kong. President trump has denied any involvement but he's also warned that China is sending the troops to the Hong Kong border overnight we saw new images of that military buildup. Hong Kong's airport has reopened after days of. Finally clashes between thousands of pro democracy protesters and police. Hundreds of flights were canceled Monday and Tuesday as terminals were blocked. Frustrated passengers were forced to abandon travel plans all they know. It began as a protest over a law about extradition to China but grew into a massive pro democracy campaign. Airport officials were targeted with laser pointers and plastic bottles forcing them to retreat. Police in riot gear quickly moved in but one group cornered and beat an officer until he drew his weapon. Protesters detained this man who claim to be a reporter from the Chinese state owned newspaper accusing him of being a police by. Tying him to go baggage car until medics couldn't reach him he. It's made it then lost his socks flags yes. And I didn't plans to most how easy would like to. Smaller oh yeah. Beijing leaders are calling the protest terrorism Chinese state owned media showing this video of military forces assembly near Hong Kong's border for what they say are exercises. And a satellite image shows newly arrived Chinese military vehicles and sports center across the harbor from Hong Kong. President trump says he hopes this conflict is resolved peacefully but remains focused on trade talks with China. Meanwhile this morning amid the standoff in Hong Kong there is relief on Wall Street after president trump delayed new tariffs on Chinese products until December. So the trade war won't affect the holiday shopping season. Items like lap tops shoes and toys are all affected. More talks are planned in two weeks originate all right Andrea.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.