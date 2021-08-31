Transcript for Stars welcomed Broadway back in pitch-perfect fashion!

A year and a half since the lights went down on Broadway. And the biggest stars are ready to get the show back on the road OK you can now thank and I I think about this. Maybe. I've been star struck several times and items are fair right now obviously Daryn Miss Piggy. Have you been star struck and ultimately I mean there are a lot of big names here you can tell him. Yes I did my dressing room the whole mind and it's just been you know and option after the next Daryn. Chris and the brightest stars of the stage getting together for LC cents. Tonight Crimean about joy joy joy and then Broadway good man and says I want SE peoples energy now when people stand saying. And having a good tying because we all needed especially after what we went there. Tony nominee Adrian warriors slowly build. On the Brooklyn. Before returning to broadly as Tina Turner. How the moment they come back and be there with my past. You know be there with our entire crew I can't wait to see everybody your question I went to the average about AM bury my. Yes there's got shot out. I my heart is like them but this service dredged and am I'm so nervous. Which is like honestly bird the rest of us kind of hard to believe everything you are a bona fide chiding shrew like star still walk up. Beetlejuice himself Alex Reitman real. He'd back onstage and this should be a selfish night for everybody he should enjoy that feeder is coming back we should treat this as what it is which is on boat load of fun. And we should all have a really good time and I'm saying that to remind myself yeah. Musical theater fans proof of vaccination ready to sing together for the first time it's eighteen months. Grammy winner's curse in Maldonado. It is so special I mean I haven't done a live performance and almost two years and already pretty crazy given the amount ensuring they are saying time but to me about myself today. Her hair with so many amazing people as well as just off them very exciting but very nervous. I mean ideally there are a lot of muscles that. There haven't been flat. Okay. First off everybody I hear had to be vaccinated so get vaccinated otherwise we can't do what we do great we can't do what we do any arts it's so important. And so. I just I don't know I just hope that people like fall in love to with some of the new artists and I am I mean. Abigail and and the plane flew low. Creativity always finds its way to the top then again we get to celebrate small piece of that parliament there from traditional musical look on thick dark. And it broadly coming back isn't exciting enough the one it only Miss Piggy has something else to share. You mentioned that surrounded the fall out of around with this movie times of the year and it set him up its first. First specialist Halloween special. So we get before that and we sing a little song tonight. From that show and yes marvelous appliances new. Miss Piggy Darren Criss and the Muppets haunted mansion slated to hit Disney plus this autumn and as for Broadway 35 shows expected to reopen by the end of this year wicked the Lion King Aladdin Hamilton and six. All opening. This month you guys will have decent opponent. Meet the. Now I hate Broadway. I don't like it looks like I'm rod I had this technician rehab assignment there library lucky regain its an incident.

