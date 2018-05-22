'Start Here' podcast: Active-shooter scenarios on the rise

More
The FBI says active-shooter scenarios are becoming more common - and the shooters are studying each other. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.
1:14 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Active-shooter scenarios on the rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55345850,"title":"'Start Here' podcast: Active-shooter scenarios on the rise","duration":"1:14","description":"The FBI says active-shooter scenarios are becoming more common - and the shooters are studying each other. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.","url":"/WNN/video/start-podcast-active-shooter-scenarios-rise-55345850","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.