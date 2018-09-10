'Start Here' podcast: Dire climate report

More
A United Nations climate panel says governments have 12 years to stop irreversible damage from climate change. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.
2:01 | 10/09/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Dire climate report

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58378226,"title":"'Start Here' podcast: Dire climate report","duration":"2:01","description":"A United Nations climate panel says governments have 12 years to stop irreversible damage from climate change. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.","url":"/WNN/video/start-podcast-dire-climate-report-58378226","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.