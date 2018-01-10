'Start Here' podcast: FitBit helps identify murder suspect

More
Police in San Jose, California, said the fitness tracker provided valuable clues in the form of heartbeat data. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.
3:00 | 10/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: FitBit helps identify murder suspect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58224947,"title":"'Start Here' podcast: FitBit helps identify murder suspect","duration":"3:00","description":"Police in San Jose, California, said the fitness tracker provided valuable clues in the form of heartbeat data. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports. ","url":"/WNN/video/start-podcast-fitbit-helps-identify-murder-suspect-58224947","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.