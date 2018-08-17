Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Free tuition for NYU med students

One of the country's most Fresenius medical schools is out with a ground breaking plan one that. Most of many students jock dropping their jaws yet New York university's telling current and future students set tuition is free. ABC's Fred milky explains. Eight as yet this is summing it could change how medical school works at least in New York so yesterday at New York University a bunch of first year med students are getting a white coats it's their first day. And med school announces we're no longer charging tuition from now Lana. Every med student goes here for free. A doctor Edith brought to Sanchez is a member of ABC's medical unit and she went to NYU and she says a lot of students now are staying away from the medical field. Because they can't take on the debt. Mean every single day this isn't that a have to think about it's not a have to consider acai you know but in my daily expense as. And then on top of that asset as we planner feature together we have to predict this is almost like a mortgage but of course we don't own oaks. For people really determines the type of specialty that they pursue within menace and they're thinking about more lucrative types of specialty. They dream is to go to work in their urban community your area or rural areas of like dad the doesn't pay. Dashes off the table. All of his and that is off the table and I know people who have mean that decision based on how much money they now she says that could all change. And YU says it needs about 600 million dollars to make this a permanent thing but. If already raised nearly half a billion dollars he did hear more about free tuition programs later this morning on start here ticket on an apple podcasts grief Everett podcasting app. And to NYU for grand saline sinus one and this is like red tractor for an. Out of my head other school there. Well you know journalism's yes he really was can be across the board he's still getting phone calls her best friend Sallie Mae and placed it is like with Katie. Lives and money then why you tuition. It would be it will be great thing even as as as journalists as well we don't. Get a minimum not out of dismisses our at all and you're in the coming years until it. Had to. But I like the idea.

