-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Kavanaugh's accuser
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Strengthening storms
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: The politics of confirmation
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: House Democrats vote on new leaders
-
Now Playing: Backlog of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Trump vows to retaliate against GM
-
Now Playing: Businessman gives $1.1 million to students affected by wildfire
-
Now Playing: GM to close factories in the U.S. and Canada
-
Now Playing: Tensions rise at U.S.-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: A court filing says Manafort lied to the FBI and violated his plea deal
-
Now Playing: First lady unveils the White House Christmas decorations
-
Now Playing: Meet the world's oldest barber
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: About 14,000 GM workers to lose their job
-
Now Playing: 'Tis the season for toys
-
Now Playing: Recipes for your Thanksgiving leftovers
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Deadly New Jersey mansion fire mystery
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving turkey tips
-
Now Playing: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade preview
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2005
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Creed II'