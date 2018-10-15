Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Inside a migrant detention facility

President trump is reportedly considering you plan that could lead to the separation of. More undocumented. Immigrant camel guess the Washington Post says parents who crossed the border may be given a choice seemed attention. With their children or have a kids waiting government facilities until relatives are located in sees Brad Nokia's more on the current conditions of the border. I guess yet when president trump ended the policy of Stanley separation eke out zero tolerance policy in place. Since then the number of detained immigrant children has skyrocketed. Now not all of those came here with their families we are also seeing a spike in unaccompanied minors and heightened enforcement along the border ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman was able to tour the torn neo detention center in Texas for some of these children are being held. There were no cameras or microphones allowed but he was able to tell me what he saw. It's basically had giant camp. In the middle of the desert is the biggest. Facility for housing unaccompanied minors in the country and its. The people who run it aren't quite sure what to call it is officially a detention facility they don't like to call the kids there who were between thirteen and seventeen. Inmates or detainees they just call them but kids but. They're basically in another form of jail right they have plenty of food and to have recreation Dickenson classes in English and science and math. And Spanish. But everywhere they go from the bathroom to the dining facility to the sports facilities they have to be accompanied by at least one staff member. And an official in torn EO told Matt there's another reason for that huge number. Because there's so much red tape kids are staying there longer than they should at which cost taxpayers 750 dollars per kid every day. We will tell you a lot more about these detention centers Linda this morning on start here check it out and apple podcasts or if ever podcasting app. Ten F Stephanie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.