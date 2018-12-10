Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Kanye visits the White House

Memorable that's one way to describe kind US visit to the White House. A stunning might be another way especially after the rappers show stopping monologue. It was something about our that is how it made me feel like Superman. You made us. From health hop mayor Spiro and you may have Superman cape premier also let's you know restaurant as the American. And he god not political know. And wouldn't it be born happy wanted to I think it's delay and his goals and they get it done right. That was until office. Yes we did good to be found at Conde bread milk he gives us his take. I'm that spectacle. I guess yet this imagery was already bizarre but then this soliloquy from Kanye West of the White House was just. Apple it. As we were seeing devastating images from the Florida Panhandle the rapper was meeting with president trump along with NFL star Jim Brown about prison reform. And Condit went off and his ten minute rant and ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl happen to be the only TV reporter in the room. So he tried to make sense of it all. I mean he was all over the place there was this. Riff about how Ford needs to design super fly cars we'd have a hydrogen. Powered to us Air Force One that's going to be out of this world. The thirteenth amendment I think he was saying needs to be repealed. The ID you get into prison reform which was the reason of of of of the meeting he did talk about the case of a sixty year old 68 year old woman who'd. Faced six life sentence his foray nonviolent offense and and and but he was and he was. He was all over the place but there is an odd juxtaposition with this you can imagine a scenario where a major hurricane is devastating. A big part of a Florida coast. And if Donald Trump on the White House this were let's say just pick a name Brock Obama that was here that he would be quite critical of him not paying more attention to the immediate crisis. And you know president trump once criticized Barack Obama for campaigning with cheesy. Almost a week after super storm sandy and if this was the day after Michael made landfall the president will be at a campaign rally tonight. Now a lot more on start here later this morning ticket at an apple podcast will be forever podcasting app and a slender. There are lots it was a super sure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.