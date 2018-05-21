'Start Here' podcast: Making sense of a shooting

More
Friday's school shooting in Texas was the sixth fatal shooting at a school since Parkland. ABC News' Brad Mielke spoke to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who says he wants stricter gun laws.
1:43 | 05/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Making sense of a shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55320106,"title":"'Start Here' podcast: Making sense of a shooting","duration":"1:43","description":"Friday's school shooting in Texas was the sixth fatal shooting at a school since Parkland. ABC News' Brad Mielke spoke to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who says he wants stricter gun laws.","url":"/WNN/video/start-podcast-making-sense-shooting-55320106","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.