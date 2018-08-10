Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: The politics of confirmation

President trump is taking aim in the meantime of the Republican senator Lisa Murkowski firmer Alaska. For breaking with their party to vote no and West Virginia senator Joseph Manchin the only Democrat to vote yes is facing backlash from both sides. ABC's Brad milky has more. On the political ramifications. Hey guys yet this was a tough decision for several senators first there was the question who you gonna believe then there was another question lingering. When's your next election with the mid terms barely a month away at red state Democrats had the side. Do you defied the president. Republicans like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski are running again until two point 18 but each saw busloads of female constituents make the trip to Washington. So I asked ABC news political director Rick Klein and our political analyst Cokie Roberts. Had to choose wide of these senators vote the way they voted. You have to look at the internals of the senate and Rick knows his feeling very well. When you get top point. Where it's clear that Kavanagh is going to be confirmed. At that point if you're the minority lead do you say to Joseph mansion. Go ahead and vote for him because I don't wanna lose the seat and and your vote socket and make any different. If you Susan Collins you say you know do I want to stay and the senate. If I do I better vote for him because I will not be nominated again I'll be challenged in a primary and lose. It's very much the individual dynamic as well as the overall dynamic of the senate. And some 220 racism might have already started. Former UN ambassador and national security advisor Susan Rice now says should be interested in running against Susan Collins in twenty money. And we will have a lot more on Brett Cavanaugh as confirmation later this morning on stark here check it out and apple podcasts for your favorite podcasting app. Can this Linda. Brad thank you.

