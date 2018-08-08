Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Space Force closer to liftoff?

President drums called for a space forces moving one step closer to reality but. Not quite what he imagined ABC news has learned that vice president Mike Pence is expected to unveil the plans at the Pentagon tomorrow. Brad Mills he's looking into it. A guys so you remember when president trump told the head at his Joint Chiefs of Staff. That he wanted a space force and he warned it to be the sixth branch of the military. I'm here by directing. The department of defense and pentagon. To immediately begin the process necessary. To establish a space force. As the sixth branch. Of the armed forces that's up big statement. Well it turns out the White House is moving forward with this plan. An administration official says of report will go to congress this week but it might not be what the president had in mind ABC's Elizabeth McLaughlin works the Pentagon be. As she says instead of another branch of the military. In might be a combatants command self. What is that. So a combatant command is awaited trial lot of attention to this issue within the military they get it as they are different regional commands like US Africa command others are topics base. Like US cyber command this is a waited too raw personnel from the different services in today's focus area. An ABC asked secretary Mattis just yesterday. If he would support the creation of a combatant command for space and he said absolutely yes. As she says most military people will agree we have a national interest in space so much of our lives depend on satellites. But they're not sure we need a new branch yet. We will have more on the potential space force later this morning on start here check it out and apple podcast where your favorite podcasting app. And as Maggie our thanks to Brad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.