Transcript for 'Start Here': US epidemic of gun violence continues

Thousand Oaks, California joining the towel long lists of places in the US that have experienced mass shootings and we keep hearing this question is there anything that can be done. To keep this from happening again the topic is the top of mind for so many people including our own ABC's Brett milky who's been talking about it good morn Brad. AS you know back in eighty's and ninety's we would see this type of mass shooting with ten or more fatalities. But once every four years would this year we've seen it four times already. So the question is what do you do. That's what I asked Jon Cohen the former acting undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security under President Obama he's known ABC news contributor and don't tell me one thing that has worked at these so called red flag laws for law enforcement. Work with health experts to figure out who might be a risk with a firearm. But health experts say they do not always get the resources they need. Resource is our big issue care resources for inpatient outpatient mental health services resources for training. Our re technical assistance that helps communities. You know develop these threat management capabilities. But the sad fact as this just is not a priority for the current administration all I can say is that if I was Starr working at the Department of Homeland Security. My advice to the president would be don't spend 200 million dollar sending the military to the southern border to protect against. A migrant caravan that poses little rest of the country let's take that money and go threat management capabilities in every community across the United States. Now he suggest these red flag laws be taken up on a national level but there are questions over whether law enforcement which is in the business of catching bad guys. Should also be into the business of diagnosing them as well. We'll have a lot more on the state of gun violence in his country on start here later this morning listen and apple podcasts we have had a podcasting app. Candace Marcy and I were always reexamining our laws after being situation and nothing gets done our thanks to Brad.

