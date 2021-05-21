Transcript for States offering to pay you to work

This morning a new push to get people back to work with cash as go big cases drop sharply and more restrictions are lifted. Many businesses are facing a new problem they say unemployment benefits from the federal government. Are working against them. Well some people. Are looking for. Work and some people are not in response Colorado is now offering people up to 16100 dollars to forgo unemployment benefits and returned to work full time Connecticut and Arizona are also planning to give out bonuses to people who go back to work it comes as more states offer cash prices. To get more people vaccinated in New York City the governor announced lottery scratch tickets for people who are vaccinated. With a five million dollar top prize. Everybody were enjoyable one and nine chance of winning the lottery. But you get the facts seem and you win. And vaccinated people in Maryland now had a chance to win 40000 dollars every day for forty days with a grand prize a 400000. Dollars. Gotten get vaccinated. For your chance the win a share of this two million dollars. So remember Maryland got to get sure shot for a shot to win. In West Virginia people sixteen to 35 who gets a shot can now register for a 100 dollar savings bond. Or gift card are small business over for our crime for people come back for. Here we got a bunch of people who are still without once we gotta get him into getting. President Biden has set a new goal of getting 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4. But now that percentage is still under 50%. And vaccination rates are slowing down. Meanwhile the American Federation of Teachers a cent a new letter to the CDC seeking clarity on the agents mass guidelines which are causing confusion. The union of one point seven million teachers asking several questions including what to do when facilities mixed with students' for eligible for the vaccine and those who are not. Doctor at that he felt he says updated mask recommendations are coming soon. The CDC is already indicated that they are considering right now rolling out further fine tuning in a more granular way. Recommendations related to the original guideline but not requiring masks not only Al goes but indoors. Meanwhile Iowa has now joined Texas in banning schools from requiring mass.

