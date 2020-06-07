Transcript for Nine states report record-high number of COVID-19 cases

This fourth of July weekend massive celebrations. Hundred reckless part diamond Lake Michigan boats packed in Minnesota's lichtman a Tonka. And Missouri's lake of the Ozarks where it comes as coded nineteen cases climb across the nation. 39 states now report new increases so we're right back where we war. At the peak of the epidemic Florida now accounting for 20% of all new cases in the US the state tally more than 111000 new daily cases over the weekend. On par with what New York was seen back in April at its peak. Week eighteen to do this yeah clout rural aren't ourself in a very. This very difficult situation other states reaching their tipping point Texas hitting a record number of hospitalizations this past weekend if we don't change the trajectory and I am within two weeks of having our hospitals overrun. In Houston Texas Medical Center reports the icu capacity is at 98%. Los Angeles now making Roman hospitals limiting elected procedures to make space for Kobe patients and Arizona we. Opened way too early in Arizona. We were one of the last states to go to stay at home and one of the first to reemerge. Officials scrambling to curb the spread with about 150. Icu beds remaining in the entire state. Over the weekend president trump continued to downplay the threat of the virus we have. Tested. Almost forty million people. By so doing we showcases. 99%. Of which. Are totally harmless. But FDA commissioner doctor Stephen Hahn would not defend the president's statement or any cases wouldn't you say are heartless. What I'd say is you know any case we don't want to have in this country any death. Any case it is tragic for some the effects of Kobe are long lasting 31 year old care Schiavo tested positive in early march. Four months later she's. Still sick sometimes my eager to come back from my call our parents and she quit. Gordon Brown Dara gains and cheat around inhaler. An inhaler which started. 22 year old Troy heart from Pensacola Florida says his first sign that he might have coated nineteen was chest pain he now wants others his age should know they're not safe from the virus. I didn't think it's just that any way did it here I have let your dad. I can't eat. I don't I wake up. And at the University of Washington more than 120. Fraternity residents had now tested positive for cove a nineteen. Over the weekend Penn State announcing its first corona virus related student fatality. 21 year old Juan Garcia dying of respiratory failure ten days after testing positive. This morning there are almost 43000. New corona virus cases across the country. But experts say that number may be low and some states produced testing and reporting. During the holiday. Kenneth Mona. Andrew think Yale.

