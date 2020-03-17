Transcript for Staying fit at home

Gyms across the country throwing in the towel at least for the time being amid cold in nineteen health concerns so fitness junkies are getting creative to get sweaty. These people getting their card healing from their balconies in Spain. But there are few more high tech ways to work up its level social distancing. Streaming streaming is chilly chilly. The name of the game now I think with access. Instead of teaching on bikes and in studios fitness instructors like Madigan made very inviting clients who worked out with them from their living rooms. Using platforms like each body. Obey or plain old ins to Graham. When I camera and a common bond is doing my I don't old school English third grade. Bert uses me jumping jacks. Waltzes planks you can sort of create your own little circuit without any sort of equipment it. Instructors teaching Pilates from the ports or yoga by the sofa. Thanks sightseeing the and planet fitness launching homework gains free classes every night to members and non members alike no equipment necessary hi rob. From the very how Ariel mad again saying that working out is a key ingredient to staying healthy. Physically and mentally. Big picture is that it says he'll batters of the shots and keep changing bought. Here are forgetting to heidrick is this. Keep drinking your honor. Madigan also says that working out at home is a great way to bond with whoever your socially isolating when it. Family members roommates partners and of course exercise is a great way to manage stress and anxiety in times like easy guys. Yes that's the stress of those with family members a hospital collier calls your record team together and isolating you gotta share your secret well how to what's your favorite work out alleys. Well a work and I've been practicing meditation you guys are healthy and alive and well this is the pick a lot we didn't know we need it right. I'd love yeah. More boxes as the Brady Bunch every line.

