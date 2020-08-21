Transcript for Steve Bannon charged

This morning Steve van and out on bail after being charged with money laundering and fraud. Yeah. A smiling Ben in leaving court Thursday after pleading not guilty to the charges. Phil yeah. He and three others are accused of defrauding hundreds of thousands of people but personally profiting off a scheme to raise money to help build president trumps border wall. They see that this is a way. That they can take action to actually you know make happen a physical barrier on the southern border in support president trump and and what president from trying to. With a group called me build the wall. Band another's Reese 25 million promising to build a section of the wall themselves 100% of your money. Goes towards the wall the project was started by Brian Cole fit an air force vet who lost three limbs in Iraq. In fundraising pitches he insisted every penny raise would go to the wall I'm taking zero dollars or celery. No compensation. It's going towards a wall but the indictment alleges Kolzig spent hundreds of thousands on personal items including home renovations jewelry and even cosmetic surgery. And then an allegedly received more than a million dollars to cover personal expenses. And detonated. Look really strong perhaps what's most damning isn't even after they found out about the ebitda W investigation. Bait they did after efforts to cover it up. Bannon who served as president Trump's chief strategists until Tony seventeen. Was arrested on the coast of Connecticut on this 28 million dollar John owned by an exiled Chinese billionaire where he has reportedly been living for several months. But as ABC's John Karl tells us his bail agreement means he may have to find new living arrangements. Is out on five million dollars bail his travel restricted to the new York and Washington areas he is also not allowed to travel on private jets. Or yachts. Meanwhile trump and his team are now downplaying connection Sudan and who was fired three years of golf I feel very badly I haven't been dealing with him for a long period of time. During that same interview the president added he never liked the bill the law campaign saying the wall should be a job for the government ban and faces up to twenty years in prison.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.