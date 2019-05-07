Transcript for Strong and deadly holiday storms rip through several states

We turned out to the extreme weather tornadoes lightning and hail impact in much of the country overnight. This is the scene in Colorado farther north a tornado was reported. And in the south and lightning turned deadly leaving several people injured. Overnight tornado watches any fact. Divorced twisters spotted in southeastern Wyoming. Stronger deadly holiday storms ripped through several states. Since Grand Canyon and. And there are no I'm not been I don't. One person dead in Georgetown county South Carolina. A bolt of lightning struck a tree killing of 44 year old men and injuring a dozen others missed. Children Allison mix and are now here comes some wondered mangled or. Knows little kid on the planet saying that the united once people got scrub my life and and then wanted to call Arnold one. In monk's corner thirty miles north of Charleston a micro burst peel back the metal roof on this building. Near Tampa Florida this close call. Firefighters rush to put out a house fire in Durham, North Carolina sparked by more lightning I heard another pop. I thought started freaking out. The severe weather fueled by the extreme heat parts of the southeast felt like a hundred degrees or more. The rising temperatures even having an impact in Alaska in grits canceled his fourth of July fireworks Cheryl because of a heat. And it was 89 in Anchorage yesterday the highest temperature ever recorded there.

