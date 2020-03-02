-
Now Playing: Jeep unveils new E-bike
-
Now Playing: Commercials you missed during the 2020 Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Here’s how Super Bowl prop bets turned out
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl ads
-
Now Playing: NFL kid correspondent crushes Super Bowl coverage
-
Now Playing: Secrets of relationship success from former Bachelor Nation stars
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old's big night at the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Star-studded Super Bowl commercials and the best ads of the big game
-
Now Playing: Chiefs star running back describes thrill that made Super Bowl win special
-
Now Playing: Sleepy Super Bowl fan goes viral for taking nap during game
-
Now Playing: Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Model Emily Ratajkowski says people told her not to trust herself
-
Now Playing: Tammy loses her temper with Sydney
-
Now Playing: Kid correspondent Quentin Corr interviews celebs leading up to the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl champion and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi’s Super Bowl predictions
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl calls for super parties in Miami
-
Now Playing: Countdown to kickoff for Super Bowl 54 between 49ers and Chiefs
-
Now Playing: Sofia Kenin becomes youngest woman to win Australian open in over a decade
-
Now Playing: Massive warehouse fire in the Philippines