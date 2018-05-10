Transcript for Supermarket confrontation ends in an arrest

Back of the supermarket confrontation that was caught on camera and it apparently all started when one woman demanded to other shoppers. Speak English saying quote you're in my country can and then another shopper stepped in and things took a dramatic turn. He got here it's the video now seen more than one million times I'm telling. Yeah you think what you know well. Two women arguing and his color rattle grocery store the fiery showdown started when witnesses say the woman in light. Identified as 64 year old Linda Dwyer demanded to Spanish speaking customers speak English mall shopping. That's when the Mira trend confronted Dwyer demanding she leave the store. Hot race well I do not have written fact. Not matter. The police later. Arrested wired charging her with harassment. We'll do wires defending herself saying she's not a racist she says she doesn't mind immigrants coming to the US. The says they should love the country enough to speak English.

