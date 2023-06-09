Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters

The court upheld a ruling that found a redistricting map drawn by the Republican-led Alabama legislature violated the Voting Rights Act. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii explains.

June 9, 2023

