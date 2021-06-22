Transcript for Supreme Court rules against NCAA on athlete pay

This morning the biggest stars in college sports reacting after a blow out win for student athletes Supreme Court ruling unanimously. Against the NCAA. And in favor of allowing compensation for collegiate athletes justice Brett Cavanaugh writing the NCAA is business model would be flatly illegal in almost any other industry in America the NCAA is not above the law. This is really or student athletes and citrus. And in no legislation is stress on church. The court ruling supports increased educational payments for athletes also barring restrictions on compensation put in place by the NCAA. Those expanded educational payments or benefits include postgraduate scholarships paid internships study abroad computers and musical instruments the court stopped short of allowing outright payment of salaries to players. But in a statement the NCAA said it remains free to articulate what are and are not truly educational benefits. Experts say could be only a matter of time before restrictions on salaries. And other forms of compensation are also struck down. The reasoning. In the court's opinion is so strong it's essentially suggesting that all of the limits on compensation for collegiate athletes. Are now up for grabs. Org in basketball players who don't a prince is part of a separate lawsuit fighting for student athletes to be allowed to use their name and likeness for endorsement deals she says there's more that needs to be done. I really really election. Trust each elector votes and how this freedom. We can to what we want done with our brands Supreme Court decision let's. It's amazing it was as you shut. It was. And next month Alabama and Florida will become the first states to overrule the NCAA and allow athletes to make money off their name and likeness.

