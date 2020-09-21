Transcript for Supreme Court showdown

This morning asked the tributes pour in for justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg the battled to fill her Supreme Court seat is heating up. President trump Los might holding a teller rally on FaceBook repeating that he will announce his nominee soon. We have tremendous women nonetheless decision on it will be a highly qualified person who will pay a woman that we Jews and the nomination will be put pork sometime next week. ABC news learned overnight that trump spent the weekend on the phone with advisors and members of congress regarding Ginsburg for placement. I met three women are on the president's short list Democrats are already reacting to the news that federal appeals court judge Amy coney Barrett is the front runner. She stands for Eddie. All the things Ruth Bader Ginsburg was against and so many things that all the that the vast majority of American people are placed. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is promising the president's choice will get a vote on the floor of the senate. A reversal of his position 12016. When he refused to consider president Obama's nominee during an election year this vacancy should not be filled. About a slime dog president the president democratic rival Joseph Biden is calling on other Republicans to let Americans voices be heard. Speaking to those Republicans out there senate Republicans. Who know deep down. What is right for the country and consistent with the constitution. For GOP senators will likely need to join Democrats to delay a confirmation for the president's nominee. Republicans Lisa Murkowski is Susan Collins. Have already said they will not support a vote before the election Mitt Romney the only Republican senator to vote to convict the president during his impeachment trial. Has not said where he stands. Last week the president saying this about Romney. Another theory that Iraq is our healthy and it could get elected dog catcher right now in Utah and then there's mark Kelly the former astronaut husband of ex representative Gabby Giffords a Democrat is favored to win his special election and Arizona. Told to fill the seat vacated by the late John McCain. If he wins Kelly could take office as early as November 30. Possibly in time for a vote against Byrd's replacement. In the meantime the fearless girl statue near Wall Street dressed and wonder for iconic collars. And former President Bill Clinton who nominate a Ginsburg to the court in 1993. Remembering his friend. In a time where people are so Senecal. Ruth Ginsburg symbolizes everything is best about America. And late Sunday Republican senator Lamar Alexander said he supports a confirmation vote in the election year ending speculation that the retiring senator might bump party lines.

