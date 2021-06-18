Transcript for Supreme Court upholds Affordable Care Act

It was supposed to be a moment. We've seen. Then Vice President Biden heard on a hot Mike celebrated president Obama's signature achievement. Passing the Affordable Care Act this morning call in that moment eleven years ago before an official statement from president Biden this tweet from this police account. It remains as ever a BFD. And it's here to stay. In the seven to two decision the Supreme Court upholding the law for a third time. 31 million Americans are insured under the ACA an all time high the law also protects 54 million with preexisting conditions. President Obama writing this ruling reaffirms what we have long known to be true the Affordable Care Act is here to stay. The conservative leaning court ruled the plaintiffs in Texas and seventeen other Republican led states who objected to the mandate requiring insurance. Had not suffered any injury that would give them standing to sue because there is no longer a penalty for not having insurance. Justice Stephen Breyer declaring they have failed to show that they have standing to attack as unconstitutional. The accident minimum essential coverage provision. Recent comments from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are pointing to another court battle. McConnell threatening to potentially block a by the Supreme Court nominee in 20/20 three and 20/20 four if Republicans win back the senate. Now a new push from some progressive Democrats for liberal justice Stephen Breyer the oldest serving justice on the court to step down. This morning eighteen legal scholars publishing a full page ad in the New York Times calling Breyer a remarkable jurist. The sink its best for the country if he steps down. Now no one can force a sitting justice to step down. Justice Breyer is showing no indication he's ready to go injured I'd thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.