-
Now Playing: Resident of Champlain Towers South describes moment of building collapse
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams exits Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: Cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Heat wave turns deadly
-
Now Playing: Clifford the big red controversy
-
Now Playing: Mom talks about bringing her toddler to job interview
-
Now Playing: July 4th travel trouble
-
Now Playing: Juul reaches $40 million settlement in teen vaping suit
-
Now Playing: Northwest suffers through historic heat wave
-
Now Playing: Search of condo collapse site enters sixth day
-
Now Playing: Jean shorts are making a comeback!
-
Now Playing: UPS driver’s special connection with a customer
-
Now Playing: Must-have travel gadgets
-
Now Playing: Derek Chauvin sentencing today
-
Now Playing: Senators reach deal on infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: What caused the Surfside building to collapse?
-
Now Playing: Round-the-clock rescue effort continues after Florida building collapse
-
Now Playing: ‘Hugo and the Impossible Thing’
-
Now Playing: Newest Vegas mega-resort opens tonight