Transcript for Surfside condo collapse survivors tell their stories

Good morning pairing new accounts from survivors of the Condo building collapsed in surf signed very interacting. This grandmother says something woke her up minutes before the collapse she noticed cracks in the ceiling then bring an out of her apartment barefoot. And I used to hardly known for half. And I field cannot cannot cannot. Sheriff center told CNN she was on the eleventh floor. In the building came down. It was holding the bed. It my dog was running around she was very frazzled and to the point where the electricity went out she then looked down in tears I saw nothing. And I'm saying to myself. Where is my building. I thought I was dreaming I thought I was at a nightmare and I also look straight ahead to an apartment I knew I knew the couple well. And I see a door open and I don't see an apartment. Check Jim grabbed her dog and rushed out of her apartment he leaking it to the lines. It's like Titanic it was really felt like the movie Titanic so we would step into the garage and to feed a water. We're trying to find the light I had a flash I said let's find the light let's go just find some light. Because that will show an exit. And John and we did. Another survivor's account is part of a new lawsuit filed against the Condo association. Recent Rodriguez says quote the building swayed like a sheet of paper. And geared to Mora says he's alive because his girlfriend convinced him to sleep at her home that night I think my life. The worst employee unit is now part of the rubble where the death toll is climbing nearly one week after the collapse. Crews have now moved three million pounds of concrete. Organizers of the rescue mission for now asking the federal government to send to search team to relief crews who've been working twelve hour shifts. Nobody is giving up hope here nobody stopping. The work goes on full force. Years of warnings about the building's condition have now come to light ABC news confirming this letter was sent to residents in April. Saying damage to the building had gotten quote significantly worse that that's when he eighteen inspection adding that quote. The concrete deterioration is accelerating. And would begin to multiply exponentially. But he estimated cost of repairs to a steep. Fifteen million dollars. Residents of each unit were asked to pay anywhere from 80000 dollars to 336000. Dollars each for the repairs. You're clear I just warning signs that alarm bells ringing for years about the C it is Condo. And at the appropriate steps weren't taken to protect human life. After the two when he eighteen inspection. A search side building official told residents of the structure appeared to be quote in theory good shape. He's now been placed on leave from his current job in the nearby city. And the Condo association says it cannot comment on pending litigation meanwhile prosecutors say. They planned to ask a grand jury to investigate the collapse.

