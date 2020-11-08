Transcript for Surge in number of children testing positive for coronavirus

This morning the skyrocketing number of cases in children breezy more questions about reopening its. Cools economy isn't recoverable. Education is recoverable. A lot of things you can recover from what you can't recover from is dead. The American academy of pediatrics revealing corona virus cases in kids jumped by nearly a 180000. In less than a month youth infection rates growing 90% faster than earlier this summer. Those numbers are a reminder that kids are not immune from this disease they do get infected. In part of Florida Monday thousands of students return to class. Masks encouraged but not required but in big cities like Chicago Los Angeles Miami and Houston students will begin this school year on line. New York City taking a different approach more than 700000. Students are now planning for a combination of in person and remote learning. We are going to be look you like walk at the numbers. And if they're numbered up the productivity rate are inching up or entity get cute 3% we will remain remote learn pretty entire. The president mandate pushed for in person classes insisting kids are relatively safe from the virus. They'll catch it easily they don't get very sick and according to the people that I've spoken to they don't. Transported. Or transfer it to other people. Doctor found she a green schools are a priority but only with proper precautions. This should be universal wearing masks they should beat the extent possible social distancing. Avoiding crowds outdoors always get it then indoors. But some teachers in Arkin Scott say it's not that simple. Yeah. These group of teachers staging a mock class. Highlighting how hard it will be to maintain his teeth room for students it comes as doctor Deborah Berke of the White House rotavirus task force says she's encouraged by progress stopping the spread of the virus in the sun belt states but says she's still very concerned about Houston an Italian man and this Maureen the future of the college football season is in doubt. Messages with the hash tag we want to play are circulating on social media president trump even tweedy and play college football the decision on whether to postpone or cancel Big Ten football is expected today. Have a lot of friends across him. I rather have a safe and healthy. Trying to benefit the school. Classes forum only it. There isn't this fat and universities hundreds of professors students and staff at Arizona see her written a letter today dean. Did me any ingress and classes be postponed. And when it comes to younger students more parents are opting for private school in off the Levy your seat options. Megan they DO.

