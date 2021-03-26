Transcript for Survivor of deadly tornado outbreak details her close call

Over ninety extreme weather threat expanding for millions of people. A powerful line of storms marching through the south causing even more damage after spawning a deadly tornado outbreak. Several twisters tearing across Alabama we saw clouds that we're rotating. And analysts in the dark and that's looming EU it was almost a war. At the Bibb County airport near Tuscaloosa planes were flipped upside down. Others tossed into the woods. The mayor calls the airport a total loss one of the larger tornadoes tore a path through this outside of Birmingham. The powerful winds decimating nearly every tree in this forest one woman survived by taking shelter in her basement with her pats. When I came out I was really shocked at. Inside her house the back windows shattered the walls in her bedroom blown away. We have been. Not reading at eighth and acting CEO and debris flying on faith our let hang. ABC's genders he arrived in one neighborhood just moments after a tornado. Damaged nearly three dozen homes there. Come up the steps with me this was where a front door what is of the home is collapsed and a couple of Mary Rose in Larry DR men were right there. Under the collapsed they were trapped and even brothels flattered they climbed out just to let it out to act and you planned out plan now. Ginger spoke with a couple rescued from that home. After they were released from the hospital. It was just like a roaring there was no true let me ask roaring house started shaking. We've been honest the cobol. Susan in addition and hinted. That after finding some items of sentimental value the uncovered more practical belongings. And you fun of prayer and yet the community and yeah. OK yeah yeah the clarinet quintet booklet and have picked.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.