Transcript for SUV packed with 25 people crashes

This morning federal investigators are looking into whether human smuggling played a role and this deadly crash in Southern California involving an SU beat. Packed with people. Though crash only ten miles from the Mexico border. On a highway cutting through farmland the maroon Ford Expedition ending up wrapped around this big rig according to investigators that Ford SUV was carrying 25 people. And thirteen did not survive. Some of the victims were or reject a political personal walking wounded but all the solve all the vehicles police say it appears the SUV drove into the path of the tractor trailer the local hospital going into mass casualty mode treating their patients they could. Where secondary level hospital on I knew that we had that yet with neurology and a whole bunch of other sub specialties are we started to make phone policies he has the immediately. Saying that some of these patients are gonna need to get up in the air fairly quickly. The expedition is Ford's largest STV meant to seat eight people but investigators say the middle and back seats had been removed allowing 25 people to cram inside. The fire department how to cover the a reference and other vehicle. To open a strip a scripted from the vehicle. And an examiner that after they've done that reducing that there are not seats in the rushed the vehicle. And ten of the people who died were Mexican.

