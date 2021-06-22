Sweeping election reform bill heads for defeat in the Senate

More
No Republican supports it but Democrats say they have other paths forward. ABC News' Ike Ejiochi reports.
1:51 | 06/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sweeping election reform bill heads for defeat in the Senate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:51","description":"No Republican supports it but Democrats say they have other paths forward. ABC News' Ike Ejiochi reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"78416609","title":"Sweeping election reform bill heads for defeat in the Senate","url":"/WNN/video/sweeping-election-reform-bill-heads-defeat-senate-78416609"}