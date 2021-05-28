Transcript for 3 Tacoma police officers charged

Three police officers in Tacoma Washington have been charged with killing a black man who's dying words were I can't read. Witnesses say it was an unprovoked attack taking place in march of last year two months before George Floyd was murdered. ABC's Andrea PGE has more. This morning please for change from the family of a black man killed at the hands of Tacoma Washington police officers. Knows them. Meat could be made all of our. Ahead this hour. 33 year old Mandy Ellis was beaten and teased while his hands and feet were shackled. His death ruled a homicide with an enlarged heart in meth intoxication as contributing factors. Cell phone video shows officers restraining him and he could be heard saying he couldn't read. Oh yeah I. The officer's body cameras were not rolling time but witnesses say as not fight back. According to authorities police jumped out of their vehicle and attacked Dallas after a brief conversation with him. It's not clear what led to the confrontation. Ellis had just left to convenience store and was walking to a friend's house after playing drums at his church. Officers claimed Alice was tried to open car doors but his family says that's not true where there is. Powdered raspberry filled doughnuts and a water bottle. On the scene. That's rather got killed four. Still despite it's far from over the three officers now charged with his death. Two facing second degree murder and a third charged with manslaughter. To Comas mayor vowing to move forward. With change these charges are not. An ending. Air part of the beginning we embark upon. To make Tacoma a better place. For every one who chooses to call our City Hall. The three officers are now in custody there arraignment set for this morning. Meanwhile the Tacoma police union sane this all appears to be out politically motivated witch hunt. Andrew Rina. Andrea thank you.

