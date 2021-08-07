Transcript for Tampa Bay Lightning win second consecutive Stanley Cup

Apparently lightning. Does strike twice. Defending champions the Tampa Bay Lightning beating the Montreal Canadians and game five of the NHL finals. One to nothing on Wednesday night. Bringing home the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row. Okay. This coming only a few months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. In Tampa day. And the Tampa Bay Rays also making needed to last year's World Series something they hadn't done it more than a decade. With nonstop winning in Tampa. There must be something in the water bright. The Lombardi trophy almost ending up in the waters of Tampa Bay during the bucks championship boat parade back in February. Tom Brady tossing the iconic hardware to Cameron break it another boat that got it. The more championship parades like that one to plan champ debate is not only professional sports official title town. It could be the party spotted a year to. A load of B in Tampa Bay this morning Tampa Bay is no stranger to sports history Babe Ruth but. Haines longest home run. Ever out of the park during an exhibition game in Tampa Bay back in the year 1919 that home run. Sailing 587. Feet you guys not terrain on Tampa's parade but Tom Brady didn't just lose that match to Aaron Rodgers and Bryson. I mean but the Lombardi trophy is it is a good consolation. Thanks well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.