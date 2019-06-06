Transcript for Tariff negotiations with Mexico resume

Here at home some new evidence the clock ticking down to deadline for new tariffs on products from Mexico. The talks resume today but president trump says not enough progress has been made he's demanding Mexico do more to stop the flow. Of migrants this new video shows more than a 130 migrant. Walking a round of border wall to cross into Mexico. ABC's street and Marshall has more on the tariff talks and what this could mean for American consumers Serena good morning. Today Zachary good morning to both the view and that meeting yesterday and Mexican officials lasted nearly ninety minutes it's going to be continuing today the president seemed to preview it this morning. Saying something pretty dramatic happen with those last minute negotiations. President company may be overseas but domestic issues taking priority. Thank you for many many years. They felt they have to step up their stepped up the way. Those terrorist announced a surprise tweet Sunday set to begin on Monday. If they go into effect did rise 5% every month taxing 125%. In October at migration continues at current levels. And well parents are a favorite school of the president his own party doesn't agree from a friend of mine dangers of American jobs we're not anti terror. We're still hoping that this could be avoided but the president's not backing down tweeting from Ireland progress is being made but not nearly enough. He was talking about that hour and a half meeting at the White House Wednesday between the vice president in high level Mexican officials hoping to stop them. But terrorists not the focus of the meeting we don't to discuss fifty artists it is Diallo west's focus son. Migrations. Migration as the president is frustrated over the continued flow of asylum seekers coming north. Just last month US Customs and Border Protection and saw the highest monthly total in their teen years. This is not a way to keep things that await you convention. A sentiment echoed by trump ally in senate finance chair Chuck Grassley. But he's still holding out hope as negotiations continued today as I think there's going be an agreement won't be any terrorist. Leading economists say if these tariffs go into a fact he'll be the largest tax increase and thirty years and with just four days left to stop them. Senate Republicans are promising to vote against the measure it with a veto proof majority to name Zachary. Serena Marshall big Q so month.

