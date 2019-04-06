Transcript for Tech giants under scrutiny by the federal government

The Sox in major tech companies like FaceBook and Google are down this morning after word got lawmakers in Washington are launching a sweeping and historic antitrust investigation. The big question. Are these big tech companies to bake. What can be done and how would affect all of us who abuse their products ABC's Serena Marshall is taking a closer look this morning in Washington Serena good morning. Senay good morning added a rare moment of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill Democrats and Republicans backing a probe is the try administration launches an investigation of their I'll. Big dad phasing big scrutiny and Washington. A house announcing a sweeping antitrust probe with FaceBook Google Amazon and apple and the cross hairs. Speaker Pelosi tweeting unwarranted concentrated economic power in the hands of view is dangerous to democracy. The era of self regulation is over. The house judiciary promising a top to bottom review that could lead to a major overhaul of antitrust regulations. Many of those laws written before Silicon Valley as we know it's even existed. The screw any not just from congress but Democrats running for president and the president himself. In the past he's accused the companies without evidence of suppressing voices. So I think that Google in Twitter and FaceBook. They're really treading on very very troubled territory. And questioned if it's an anti trust situation. Senator Elizabeth Warren putting up this billboard encouraging voters to get behind her efforts to break up big attack. But she don't get to be the umpire. And have a team in the game up but not everyone acts the news the but I don't think that a president. Should be running around pointing a company since it breaking them up without any kind of process here. The house investigation has the Wall Street Journal reports the Justice Department and the FTC is gearing up for an antitrust investigation of their around. Examining Google's internal practices and search rankings. Antitrust investigation is okay and taking years to settle the government's case against Microsoft lasting roughly a decade while the 1970s case against AT&T'S spanned eight years so this will likely go well beyond 22 funny cat Ed Jew named well that Serena thank you.

