Transcript for Ted Cruz responds to Mexico trip backlash

This morning senator Ted Cruz speaking out after facing backlash forced speaking to Cancun. While millions of east Texas constituents like to bitter cold without power and in hindsight at this. I wouldn't have done it. Com. Just trying to be a dad cameras captured cruising and his family boarding the flight from Houston to Mexico Wednesday. A weight both fury followed after pictures were posted on line. It appears that yesterday senator Ted Cruz flew to Cancun. How do you feel about that. They can't stay there actually. The senator return to the airport less than 24 hours later this time with an armed escort. Crews first seemed to indicate he was simply dropping his daughters often Mexico and returning Thursday. But a source tells ABC news he was actually scheduled to return on Saturday with his speech before changing his reservation. I say yes because our kids wanted to do it and then the suspend the cement pier for her kids across the state and across the country. And so school had been canceled it was something that bit. We could do and we were trying to. It meant trying to take care where families which is what millions of Texans are doing and but at the same time your right to. As a leader you need to be here. The New York Times reports it wasn't just cruises children pushing for the trip. The times published what it says are text messages from cruise's wife Heidi. Inviting neighbors to stay at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cancun Heidi reportedly texted the group that their house is freezing. Asking anyone can or want to leave for the week. Goal this morning calls for crews to resign are growing louder from protesters outside his home in BR. But years finding support from Fox News host Sean Hannity. I think you can be a father and be the senator Texas all the same time and make a round trip quick drop off tripping come home. Well should show list right. Senator cruises past criticism of Democrats now resurfacing in December he criticized the mayor of Austin for traveling while telling people to stay at home during the pandemic.

