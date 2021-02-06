Transcript for Teen talks about confronting huge bear

This morning incredible video shows a seventeen year old in crunching bear in her backyard in Southern California. The incident captured on home video on Memorial Day shows Haley Veronica no running toward it bear that was swiping at her family's dogs and she pushes the bear away. I didn't know I had it in me to be honest. Like who does that here in their right not inconsistent they have. The teen is suffering only a sprained finger and some scrapes to were niece. Honestly. I did not know that was at bear and it's not right after I've finished it I didn't register in my head that it was that there I was like. It's an antelope and it's taking my eight my child and I wish that there as like oh my god I just push to be. Her mom says she was shocked when she saw the video I didn't Craig Allen advertising and act it's. If horrifying what the dogs including her mom's service animal are okay it's just the latest bearing counter making national headlines recently. Just last week a man was attacked while hiking in Yellowstone National Park. He suffered serious injuries biologist Gary Gilbert is one of the most promenade pier attack survivors he lost his eye after an attack for decades ago. Grizzly charged that need. How low down growing and terribly and she caught me and basically torment faceoff and left me bleeding to death. He went on to study Beers and has this advice on how to see safe. Which appeared to work for Heatley in her backyard this week you can stand and face the animal and are. Let him know that you're gonna give a person in June. Still they went really didn't work too dangerous they say she shouldn't stay east side Andy North to scare care.

