Transcript for Teen gets vaccinated against parents' wishes

The vaccination debate draws a deep divide between sides before one Ohio family. That divide has created a rift between parents and children. Absolutely no I will not back saint my children from getting vaccinated and this is what I want to do. Ethan Linda Berger had only received one vaccine his entire life. A tetanus shot after an accident as a child. His mother staunchly opposed to vaccinations opting out of the standard vaccination regiment for all overkill is due to health concerns. But for Ethan this decision didn't make sense so when he turned eighteen he turned to the Internet for help he can posting erratic ask you for advice on how to get vaccinated writing my peers think vaccines or some kind of government scheme. I Bechtel is arguments over the topic but because of their beliefs I've never been vaccinated for anything. God knows how I'm still alive that pose going viral with other teams posting already looking for similar answers. Raising the question about how kids can take their health and to their own hands. I've had people contact me they are innocent war situation. Where they want to pursue back stations and their parent or authority figure doesn't believe it's right what. Ebert says his decision to give vaccinated with the right choice for him his mother disagrees saying it was typical to accept. And hope that she can convince her other children to avoid the shots once they turn eighteen. I think it's great that he is taking it upon himself to research and find what he feels is best for ham it is not what I agreement it is not how I feel. Vaccination. Debate continues.

