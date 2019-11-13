Transcript for Televised impeachment hearings begin today

At a Washington where today for only the fourth time in history congress will begin public hearings to consider. Whether to impeach the president. Overnight we learned new information on what to expect today the top Democrats in today's hearing is now using the word of bribery to explain president trumps actions. Meanwhile the White House has prepared what's being called a rapid response team to fight back during the hearing. ABC's Elizabeth herd joins us from Capitol Hill with more on the witnesses will be seeing today Elizabeth good morning. Kenneth senay good morning to you Democrats say they are ready to make their case to the American people today and Walt the president didn't downplaying the hearings the White House as you mentioned is not taking any chances. The battle lines are drawn and this speech sent millions of Americans finally getting to see and hear what has been going on behind closed the worst. Until now the first two witnesses Bill Taylor the top US diplomat in Ukraine and George Kent as seniors the department official. Taylor already testified in private about a concerted effort to use military aid to Ukraine as leverage for political gain. Kent who also testified behind closed doors accused president Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani you're running a camped. A flanker and life. This asked house intelligence committee chair out of ship revealed among the impeachable offenses under consideration. Include bribery as. Better we'll have to. The valuation is whether these facts true bribery treason type business groups. Democrats in Washington would rather pursue outrageous hoaxes. And delusional witch hunts which are going absolutely nowhere don't worry about it. President trump has always maintained he did nothing wrong but Republicans are bidding to fight Barack. Holding mock hearings as hacking the two witnesses credibility casting them as unelected and anonymous bureaucrats. And overnight ABC news alerting the White House is also prepared to launch a rapid response team. To react in real time to the public testimony. Well we're told today's hearing alone could last more than six hours then there's another hearing set for Friday and Democrats just announced the names of eight more witnesses will testify. Next week. Today tenant all right Elizabeth began seeing here behind you seems like things are already starting out there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.