Transcript for Texas officer charged with murder in death of Black man

Now to the breaking news about that we shooting and Texas a man described as a pillar of the community was killed at reportedly trying to break up a fight. An officer has been arrested ABC's Andrew Denver has the latest. This morning a Texas police officer is charged with murder in the shooting death of a black man. We look at who's yeah. The small town outside Dallas Monday night showing unity for the charges were announced demanding justice for Jonathan Pryce. According to witnesses a man and woman got into a heated argument inside a gas station Saturday. BC price tried to break up the fight police showed up after the incident had moved outside and that's when shots rang out. Three gunshots went off. And I turned and looked at them an accident can't just shot somebody. Members of price's own family rushed to the scene including his father who says he spoke to the officer who pulled the trigger. What did he tell you I centers outside touch Reza Ratner who shut it down to is that the soon remained in what effect. If you get may. The wolf city police department released a short statement after the shooting only saying the officer involved was placed on leave the statement did not name price the officer where the shooting had occurred or whether price had survived. But late Monday night the Texas Rangers who took over the investigation announced murder charges against officer Sean Luke gets. Saying the officer tried to detained price who then resisted in a non threatening posture to begin walking away before the shooting. Price has been described as a hometown hero and a mentor who worked with kids. Now former baseball player for the Texas Rangers has started a fundraising page to help with funeral expenses. It has already raised more than 50000. Dollars Kenneth Mona. Andrew thank you for those details.

