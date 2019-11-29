-
Now Playing: Easy Eats has a simple holiday dessert that's sure to wow your guests
-
Now Playing: How to make the ultimate chili recipes for game day
-
Now Playing: Severe storms slam West coast as travelers hit the road
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving leftovers tips
-
Now Playing: Amazon Alexa to convey emotions
-
Now Playing: Community evacuated following explosion at refinery
-
Now Playing: America Strong: Tales of kindness and gratitude
-
Now Playing: Army staff sergeant reunites with 12-year-old son at 76ers game
-
Now Playing: Father and son charged with reckless driving for drag racing
-
Now Playing: Train slams into abandoned truck on tracks
-
Now Playing: Flu strikes New England Patriots ahead of their next game
-
Now Playing: The best Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Monster storms across the US on Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump surprises troops in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Trump makes surprise visit to troops in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Severe Thanksgiving weather
-
Now Playing: Chemical plant inferno
-
Now Playing: Welcome to Gatorland
-
Now Playing: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade preview
-
Now Playing: Grandma who texted wrong teen for Thanksgiving to share 4th holiday with him