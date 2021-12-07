Transcript for Thousands protest food and medicine shortages in Cuba

This morning new turmoil in Cuba. QB he's taking to the streets protesting food and medicine shortages. The largest demonstrations in nearly three decades in a country notorious for cracking down on dissent in economic crisis has hit the island nation heart. Forcing people to wait hours in line for food and job opportunities scarce since the pandemic. Cuba's president blames US restrictions on exports foreign funds and travel. Cubans across the US voicing their support for the protesters. Thousands shutting down streets in Miami Sunday many demanding American politicians intervened. I want to see that dragged in and it was big and they actually don't don't they might feel I'm now. We have to make sure that our message today and every game forward if Hamas and that the true nature of these are terror regimes exposed. In April Raul Castro stepped down as leader prompting increasing calls for change in the Communist nation. Meanwhile just fifty miles across the Caribbean sea a major development overnight from the crisis in Haiti officials arresting a man with Florida ties accused of playing a central role in the assassination of president Jovan Elmore east Christian Emanuel sand and Haitian born doctor based in Florida allegedly used the US security firm to hire Colombian nationals under the guise that they'd be his security guards but sandy and then presented the guards with an arrest warrant for president -- with the alleged intent of assuming the presidency himself Haitian officials have not explain how the mission to a rest the president. Turned into a deadly plot but now in a political vacuum people of Haiti faced chaos. And desperation for Haiti has been in the midst of a gas orders and at least to scenes like this people lining up for fuel. Up because the opportunity to get gas is spontaneous agents from the FBI and US Homeland Security have arrived in Haiti to help with the investigation but US troops despite a request from Haiti's interim leaders are not expected to be sent. Haiti's former First Lady who was critically injured last week's attack had surgery this weekend and is now recovering.

