Transcript for Can Tiger Woods make a comeback?

This morning a new test for Tiger Woods resilience. It was Tiger Woods that was involved in that accident the golf greats recovering from serious leg injuries after Tuesday's crash. The latest setback threatening to. 2009. When his personal life unraveled amid multiple extramarital affairs. I am deeply sorry. From my irresponsible. And selfish behavior. I engaged enough tiger sat down with ABC's Robin Roberts back then discussing the difficulties of finding a balance between fatherhood and being. A global star while take I'm more presence. Come on present what my kids and that's important because. To be with them each and every time I'm with some protective to feel that can be connected to home. Then with his divorce finalized the back problems began. I'm. I had. Oh my god this is back him newspaper now. In Swanee fourteen tiger received the first of five back surgeries. He would then announce a break from golf after posting his worst score as a professional but he wasn't done yet. Tiger returned to golf and the trouble off the course followed I'm placing you under arrest in 2017 police charged him with DUY after finding him asleep behind the wheel tiger blamed an unexpected reaction to prescription pills for his back pain. Saying it it's week after his arrest that he's getting professional help to manage his medications. Then into when he nineteen tiger would do it again on the course winning his fifth masters. See my. My my family there or my my mom my kids in. And all the people that. I'll support me or were there for me in there and that the tough times. This morning tiger is recovering from surgery on his legs after fracturing both the upper and lower portions of the leg. The question now is can the 45 year old make another comeback a Doctor Who is not treated tiger says he likely Hassell long road to recovery. I don't know how well he'll be able to get back into golf thing again however he's also Tiger Woods and you the world class athlete so I think time will tell and how well he engages in his physical therapy and insurer will be fantastic. And we'll see if he gets back on that golf course. And the doctor says it appears only his right leg was severely injured not both which is encouraging. But recovery could still take one year with extensive physical therapy wishing him the best.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.