Transcript for New tool in fight against COVID

This morning to military ships in the Middle East have been taken out of service because of the corona virus. The navy says about a dozen service members tested positive on the USS San Diego. And several people on board the USS Philippine sea are suspected of being infected. It comes as America prepares to add another weapon to its pandemic fighting arsenal. The FDA he's expected to Greg Johnson & Johnson emergency use authorization for its vaccine as early as tonight. Now that it's gonna be only one shot we're going to be able to back seat more people by the end of June. In addition to being a single dose the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been tested against several variants that are worrying public health officials mode Dern and fires are already modifying vaccines to target certain variants. And both companies are testing a third booster in case more protection is needed. This morning about 66 million Americans have received at least one vaccine shot. We're moving in the right direction of despite the mess we inherited from the previous administration. But a member of the child administration is now blasting Biden accusing him of taking credit for the vaccine rollout former assistant health Secretary General Brett Gerard tweeting. I am so tired of the continuing lies that the president inherited Inco bid nineteen vaccine mess. When in fact 99% of current vaccine manufacturing and distribution is exactly as planned. And explicitly described by the trump administration's operation works speed of the demand still outpacing supply. At one vaccination site in Massachusetts. 50000 appointments were usually filled in just ninety minutes. Other people were sent to a so called digital waiting rooms where wait times were up to 125000. Minutes that's nearly three months. And a scandal is a limit of that see that the real tangible. It's you gotta be a better way. Meanwhile another warning about the variants of those corona virus in Britain Brazil just seeing its deadliest days so far of the pandemic. As its mutation spreads all over the United States.

