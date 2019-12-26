Transcript for Top Gadgets of 2019

What is your rapidly drawing to a close we've been looking back at quite a few best though bliss for the year to when he nineteen. And no less would be complete hero world news now without a look back in the best gadgets attorney nineteenth so weak that you bring back. Targets whiz Dick DeBartolo welcome back Dick and I think some goodies. Oh actually this is one of my favorites of the year it from the back to school spot yet and it. Remember that what this staff proof backpack and when it came what an Amazon as it will no wonder with staff proved. There's no way to put anything. They are given didn't exactly so when you flip it over yep this zipper is all the way in the back so when you Wear it. It's caught up against you back no went on a bus they were trained can reach in and unzip this without you knowing that this market it back very clever. Inside it's very nice there's a little it's not it's Finley Ted at the backpack. But there's a place for a battery charger. And you are a music player. And then. On the side two outlets. So you can charge. You fall only end here. And listen to music with a head I know that kids love about what you twenty bucks 48. That's the got a wife that's a good night to put this steadily arm but find out more highlights for this year upfront pets but people love and he'd do. How old that would eyes I remember this is well look at I think gave this we did this segment earlier this year he gave me a couple of these. A friend who love them you had to do loop is a simple local loop that hangs on to the leash comes rule change and and then that if you wanna carry bags with youth you just bring it up this plastic thing and just slide it down and it's six there. And if it's empty or full yet it's still holds that Hussein era act again walk around like. No exact this anywhere that the dark group in the back exotic and you provide your own troop but that's to do with what the price on that one again eight 895. And I don't know five dollars. Okay this is really need to this is full of the car. And we're seeing for blue dots which means the batteries fully challenge that's ahead and got anxious for. Like citizen biggest cigarette lighter armored car so that you pull it out now this has its own battery and you hold it end. We have a flashlight. President again and we have a bride a flashlight. Person again we have an emergency link full video and it goes off. In the front here is USB Al you can uses to charge your phone. In the black. I seatbelt cutter. They have every everything and then finally. This year when you push it up against the side window a pain comes out. To break the window out I don't get out out of a car right track. The seat they'll in the window. Will keep you win we saw earlier this year but it's a good reminder Cecily winter months exactly and it's fifteen blocks and have other ways to light up our life is what a triple this is this is. But my kitchen OK I have my cold we did a thing about things he teaching. But the ink depend people love the ink a pen did vanished for four years they finally put it back. Basically it hangs a new key chain. It's a way to have a pen all the time and the clicks in and holes in but if you want a full sized pen the unscrew it. You screw their hold on to the pen you have a regular writing instrument that. Is incredible also incredible these keys right here. But that she's got all come on they've either he's right. Nobody mayor my back. I am finally really good to have my favor of the year you know I think everyone remembers me waking up every one with special that it brought here and Erica as. I. Gave it to our senior citizen to put on his caught. And he said Dick when they used to ring the electric thing people would sway directly but get out of the way he had with this they'd laugh and they go please be my guest so the department jump out of the am I right here it's about ten. That's that blew the horn or the blow the bugle boy O the clown one. There there's a for the U and other top got a supporting acting check out Dicks website it gives where's dot bears or our own website W in advance dot com. Dick DeBartolo thank you so much for a great and final year of data at speeds when he slid toward each morning what I mean you got them dipping the store for us we appreciate your bit. All right you're watching world is now the F.

