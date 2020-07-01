Transcript for Another top Iranian military commander vows revenge

We begin with a new warning from Iran the leader of the revolutionary guard is vowing to set fire to places supported by the United States this latest threat prompted chants of death to Israel as a massive crowd gathered this morning to very be your life in general killed by the US. Meanwhile thousands of American troops are arriving in the Middle East bracing for retaliation. And as tensions the war the Pentagon is now scrambling to. Clear up confusion about the status of US forces in Iraq ABC Serena Marshall has the new. Kenneth Elizabeth good morning to both of you there are now nearly 4000 additional US troops who have arrived in the Middle East bracing for our response from Iran. And this comes as the US pentagon says contrary to their own letter there are no plans to withdraw from Iraq. American soldiers leaving home landing and the Middle East. 3500 troops from the 82 airborne sixty he 52 bombers. Placed in the region. Bracing for a tally he said after the US drone strike that killed Iran's top military commander general could some soul Amani. Millions of mourners turning counselors funeral ABC's Martha Raddatz and here. There was weeping on the street but that was mixed with anger and a real call for revenge. President John continues to defend the killing a solo money telling Rush Limbaugh. And we had a shot at it and we took about. And to a lot safer now because of it that we'll see what happens. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also de pending the decision to kill the Iranian general. Calling the evidence compelling. Didn't exactly say what when where no but he was planning coordinating. Synchronous significant combat operations. His US military forces in the region. And it was him. General mark Millie also saying there are no plans to withdraw American troops from Iraq after aid draft letter was accidentally circulated. They indicated troops are moving outs. Millie saying it was never meant to be made public. Adding nobody's leaving us we bug comes as Iraq's parliament took a non binding votes to keep US troops out of the country. Angry that killing and so money occurred on there are soil. The US government and Neil have also now announced a cost of fighting I he says saying those troops are needed in order to defend the military bases in Iraq which means. It could help it chooses to go on the offensive that leaves only the Iraqi Army to fight them. Kenneth Ellis spent all right the latest there from Serena Marshall in Washington think you.

