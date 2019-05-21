Transcript for Tornado outbreak across Plains

We begin with breaking news overnight at least seventeen tornadoes have been reported in the southern plains the stormed are sweeping across Texas Oklahoma Kansas and Missouri in addition to the damaging winds and hail the big concern its flash flooding. But more than six inches of rain already falling in parts of Oklahoma. Anoint a terrifying scene in the southern plains. A massive tornado Burlington mangum Oklahoma. The whipping winds reaching nearly 100 miles per hour as this world ominously near homes Montone on the twister touchdown late Monday. Destroyed homes shut down highways instead residents scrambling for cover. Came so fat and he can't we get here the winds. We eat here. The last blindly walk out that is the real video our mayor. Nearby another confirmed tornado hit Paducah and impress and a rear seen. Twin funnel clouds swirling site by site before touching down. We're gonna want the wrapped up the cyclones a small part of the tornado outbreak in the region with confirmed twisters across four states on Monday alone. And yeah. Dozens of cities and or tornado warnings late into the night nearly 66 counties in Oklahoma still in a state of emergency this morning looked out the window. That's all my carport didn't. Blown away at though my god we actually got a tornado the National Weather Service is either responding to videos of the dangerous twisters on social media. Taking to Twitter to warn residents still on the roads to take cover now. And now severe thunderstorms are moving into those hard hit areas. Torrential downpours already causing dangerous flooding in a dating streets and swapping cars. Far apart is forced to rescue stranded drivers were room by the rising waters. Rain is falling at a rate of three at just per hour in some areas.

